Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,823 Shares of Davis Select International ETF $DINT

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 135,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 100,105 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 749,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DINT opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $276.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

