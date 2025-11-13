Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 31,952 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 138.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stella David purchased 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,869.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,581.66. The trade was a 7.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Sommer acquired 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

NCLH stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

