KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,924,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

