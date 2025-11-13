American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stock Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of American Water Works worth $83,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

