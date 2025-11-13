Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,672 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2%

LOW opened at $234.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.