Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000. Establishment Labs accounts for about 1.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

