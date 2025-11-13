The Graph (GRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.68 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $669.38 million and approximately $28.68 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 11,400,414,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,575,391,184 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is a decentralised protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data, enabling efficient access for dApps. It has integrated AI capabilities, including model hosting and AI-assisted querying. GRT is the network’s native token, used for staking, curation, delegation, governance, and AI services.”

