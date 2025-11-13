Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $382,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 994.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.2%

WCN stock opened at $169.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.27 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

