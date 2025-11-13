MetisDAO Price Hits $9.93 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $9.93 or 0.00009641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $66.47 million and $13.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,696,834 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,696,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 9.95127402 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $9,469,411.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

