Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,455 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after acquiring an additional 99,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,080 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $269.77 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

