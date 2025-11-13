Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 314,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 152,601 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.08%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

