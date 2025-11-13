Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stock Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital cut Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho set a $136.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.7%

EXE opened at $118.63 on Thursday. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

