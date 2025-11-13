Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 778,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 971,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

