Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Equity Residential $EQR

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EQR opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.