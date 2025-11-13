Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $41,731,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 53.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 913,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $85,895,000 after buying an additional 317,850 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $13,357,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 174.5% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 239,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

