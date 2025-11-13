Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

