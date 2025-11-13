Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-On in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 8.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $341.45 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.81 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 51.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

