Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $150,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,806 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 412,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 294,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 727,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 272,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2%

MAA stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

