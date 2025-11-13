Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,328 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after buying an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 315.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,238,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

