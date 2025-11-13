15,535 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,535 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 88.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

