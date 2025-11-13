MV Capital Management Inc. Has $25.12 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

