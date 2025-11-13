Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by $3.81, FiscalAI reports.
Aqua Metals Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $39.40.
Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aqua Metals stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,787 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 8.10% of Aqua Metals worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.
