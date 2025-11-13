Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $561.28 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $504.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

