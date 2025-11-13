Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stock Holdings Lifted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

