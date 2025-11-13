Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $73,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $457.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

