Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $614.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $604.54 and a 200-day moving average of $563.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

