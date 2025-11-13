Investment Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

