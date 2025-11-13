Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 492,130 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 492,130 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.12% of Amphenol worth $144,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after acquiring an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock valued at $142,789,956 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a market cap of $173.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

