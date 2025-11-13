Investment Partners LTD. Sells 8,794 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

