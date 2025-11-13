Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,344 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.83% of eBay worth $282,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

