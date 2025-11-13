M&G PLC Purchases 4,566 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

M&G PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of GM stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,547.07. The trade was a 66.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,290,340 shares of company stock worth $137,493,952. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

