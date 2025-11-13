Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 455.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.71.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $36,794,077. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $569.51 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $469.24 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $709.82 and a 200 day moving average of $735.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

