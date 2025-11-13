Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys 1,355 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at $83,454,778.68. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $15,242,037. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $965.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $847.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.56. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,020.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

