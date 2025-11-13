Render Token Price Reaches $2.38 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $96.15 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 533,344,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,584,616 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

