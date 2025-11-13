Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) vs. Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Head to Head Comparison

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) and Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Anhui Conch Cement”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $6.90 billion 5.36 $2.00 billion $18.97 32.35 Anhui Conch Cement $12.66 billion 1.31 $1.12 billion $1.24 12.62

Analyst Recommendations

Martin Marietta Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anhui Conch Cement. Anhui Conch Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials and Anhui Conch Cement, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 5 13 2 2.85 Anhui Conch Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $644.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Anhui Conch Cement.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Anhui Conch Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 16.47% 11.88% 6.25% Anhui Conch Cement 10.74% 4.65% 3.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anhui Conch Cement has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Anhui Conch Cement pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anhui Conch Cement pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Anhui Conch Cement on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Anhui Conch Cement

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services. The company manufactures and sells cement packaging products, concrete products, and refractory materials; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. In addition, it engages in investment and trading, and selling aggregates. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.