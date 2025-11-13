Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,802 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

