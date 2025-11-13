Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $682.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $670.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $716.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

