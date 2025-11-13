BUILDon (B) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

BUILDon (B) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One BUILDon token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. BUILDon has a market cap of $162.27 million and $11.67 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BUILDon has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BUILDon Profile

BUILDon launched on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.15990824 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $10,408,510.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUILDon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

