Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,191 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 4.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.26% of Xylem worth $709,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:XYL opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.