1,060 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Bought by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 179.0% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $362.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.83. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.08 and a 1-year high of $451.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised their target price on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

