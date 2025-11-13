Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

