Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
