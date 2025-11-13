NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.54 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.74.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

