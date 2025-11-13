Investment Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $285.97 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

