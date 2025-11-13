Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Holdings Boosted by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for about 3.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after acquiring an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,490,000 after acquiring an additional 301,135 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 530,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,223 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.40 and a beta of 1.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $139,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 60,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,451.60. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,105. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

