Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Geo Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Geo Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jones Trading dropped their target price on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Geo Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE GEO opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Geo Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

