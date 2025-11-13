United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 8,962 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,349.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

