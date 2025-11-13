Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,998 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.66% of Clean Harbors worth $81,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after buying an additional 1,249,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,304,000 after acquiring an additional 504,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $95,115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,085,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $207.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

