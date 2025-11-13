The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $70,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $191,935,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,703,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,007,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,508,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

