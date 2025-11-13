Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,906 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Fair Isaac worth $1,299,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fair Isaac by 11.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $32,252,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,777.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,623.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,665.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Zacks Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

