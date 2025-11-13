Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.30 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

